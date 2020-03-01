Sputnik Turkey under attack: Russian agency’s chief editor held by police, contact with 3 staffers lost after nationalists' assaul

Russian news agency Sputnik has reported that police have entered its Istanbul office. Meanwhile, it is confirmed that Sputnik Turkey's editor-in-chief has been detained.

The arrest of Mahir Boztepe, the head of Sputnik’s Turkish branch, was confirmed by RT and Sputnik editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. The agency said its chief was taken to the Istanbul Police Department’s main office.

Earlier three agency staff members, who had been targeted by Turkish nationalists on Saturday and turned to police for help, went missing. It was presumed they had been taken into custody, but according to Simonyan, the police denied any knowledge of their whereabouts.

But reports in Turkish media on Sunday said the Turkish authorities did arrest three Sputnik employees over an article published by the English-language branch of the Russian network a day earlier, adding confusion to the situation.

