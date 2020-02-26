Presidential candidate? Star Wars remorse? Weinstein accomplice? Rumors swirl as Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO

Bob Iger is stepping down as CEO of Disney after transforming the company during his 15 years at its helm. Everyone from angry Star Wars fans to Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe is taking credit following the surprise announcement.

Iger will remain as executive chairman until his contract is up at the end of 2021, gradually transitioning his responsibilities to his successor while retaining control of the creative side of Disney. The new CEO, Bob Chapek, has been with the company for 27 years and previously ran “Experiences and Products” – theme parks and cruise ships – a role in which he oversaw Disney’s expansion in China and the near-doubling of Disney’s cruise ship fleet.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger said on Tuesday.

Bob Iger explains why he's stepping down as Disney CEO immediately https://t.co/14R0eGaZThpic.twitter.com/xMMWWqu5H1 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2020

Judging by the reactions, much of the public was not convinced. Feverish speculation swirled about why Iger was leaving so suddenly. His contract had just been renewed, and Disney was doing fine financially, whatever one might think of Iger’s creative decisions.

Several people suggested Iger was planning to jump into the 2020 Democratic primary now that the herd – at one point there were over two dozen candidates – had thinned significantly. Was this the reason Disney had gone all-in for cinematic wokeness?

Bob Iger’s going to show Mike Bloomberg how it’s done by skipping Iowa, NH, Nevada, SC, Super Tuesday and the entire Dem primary and still win the nomination. #disney — Gerard Baker (@gerardtbaker) February 25, 2020

your not crazy to think that.thankfully they can only stop bernie by stealing it at convention which will destory democratic party and ensure trump's election though i am surprised iger could stand being number 2. i gurantee you if trump is able to win iger is running in 2024. — Emison Forever Lover (@Robbins17Chris) February 25, 2020

Others thought that Iger was stepping down in shame over the mess he’d made out of Star Wars (Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012) and other beloved franchises, dragged down by the company’s leftward political drift.

BREAKING: Disney CEO Bob Iger has stepped down amid controversy about his handling of the Star Wars franchise — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 25, 2020

Conservative muckraker James O’Keefe appeared to be taking credit for Iger’s departure, pointing out his Project Veritas had teased another chapter in its “Exposing ABC” series to drop Wednesday. ABC is owned by Disney. While the last Veritas video about ABC concerned a shelved report on well-connected pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, this week’s is supposedly about election-related disinformation.

There's something curious about the timing of Bob Iger's resignation from Disney, given that Project Veritas is just about to release its expose on ABC. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 25, 2020

Still others suggested he was heading to jail, placing him somewhere between Jeffrey Epstein and just-convicted sex pest Harvey Weinstein. Actress Paz de la Huerta’s lawsuit against Weinstein added Iger to its complaint last year, arguing his decisions permitted Weinstein’s predation.

Reliable sources say he'll be joining Harvey in a prison cell soon, they also say Weinstein, wants to be on top, bunk?#Hollyweirdospic.twitter.com/O6fVOT8uoR — Fastgolf (@fastgolf) February 25, 2020

Iger’s post-Disney plans have not been announced, but the always-trustworthy Brian Stelter of CNN made a point of dispelling political rumors.

Iger explored a run for President a couple of years ago, but dedicated himself to the Fox transaction and Disney+ instead. His exec chairman title indicates he's not diving into politics now. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!