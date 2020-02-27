 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Putin's here, there & everywhere? Russian President says idea of using lookalike once floated

27 Feb, 2020 10:19
Get short URL
Putin's here, there & everywhere? Russian President says idea of using lookalike once floated
©Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
For a long time, rumors persisted in Russia that Vladimir Putin was using a double or two. Now the Russian President has revealed the idea was once considered, but rejected.

The notion that the original Putin, who became Russian prime minister in 1999, is long dead is among the more popular conspiracy theories doing the rounds. Believers have come up with diagrams showing purported lookalikes of the Russian president, each alleged to have a specific purpose.

Well, according to Putin himself, there is a tiny grain of truth behind the theory. His administration actually floated the idea of hiring a double to stand in his place during public appearances as a precaution in the event of an assassination attempt, he acknowledged during an interview with TASS.

"This was during the toughest time of our war against terrorism," he said. But the idea was discarded by the president.

Also on rt.com A Russia-Ukraine team would be a powerhouse, so competitors will do anything to tear us apart – Putin

The issue came up as Putin was discussing the digitalization of the Russian economy. "Putin lookalike proof" was among the most-searched items on the Russian internet along with "Putin age" and "Putin Instagram."

The claim that Putin uses a lookalike is actually quite old. In 2000, the head of the FSO, the Russian agency tasked with providing personal security for top officials, angrily called it "nonsense," saying using such trickery would have been an acknowledgement of incompetence on the part of his people.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies