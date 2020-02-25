 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nearly 60 injured, dozens hospitalized in German car-ramming attack on parade, police say motive still ‘unclear’

25 Feb, 2020 15:19
Forensic officers work at the scene after a car ploughed into a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany © Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen
Nearly 60 people were injured when a motorist plowed his car through a carnival parade in the German town of Volksmarsen. The perpetrator has been arrested for attempted homicide, but police say his motives remain “unclear.”

The suspect, a 29-year-old male from Volksmarsen, drove his silver Mercedes through a carnival parade in the central German town on Monday. He was arrested at the scene, after his rampage left "almost 60" people injured, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Of the injured, 35 are still in hospital, while 17 have been discharged. Some 18 children were hurt, including a three-year-old. 

The driver has been arrested for homicide, but cannot be interrogated yet due to his own injuries. According to some media reports, the man was known to police, and has a criminal record.

“The motive of the offender is still unclear,” state police tweeted on Tuesday. “The investigation is ongoing.”

A second man was arrested at the scene, and is accused of filming the incident, prosecutors told Reuters. His suspected links to the driver are being investigated.

Security at carnival events in the state of Hesse has been stepped up following the incident.

Public gatherings in Germany have been targeted by vehicle attackers before. In 2016, an Islamist terrorist drove a truck through a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people. He fled the scene and was later shot dead by Italian police. Since the tragedy in Berlin, Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office said that they have prevented nine similar atrocities, including two last October alone.

