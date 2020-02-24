 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Car rams into a crowd during a parade in Volkmarsen, Germany, more than 10 people injured

24 Feb, 2020 14:38
Get short URL
Car rams into a crowd during a parade in Volkmarsen, Germany, more than 10 people injured
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A silver Mercedes drove into a crowd during a parade in the central German town of Volksmarsen on Monday, according to police, injuring around a dozen people.

The incident unfolded at around 2.30pm local time during a Carnival procession in the town, when the silver station wagon ran through a barrier and plunged into the crowd, German media reports. The male driver was arrested at the scene, but it’s not clear if the incident was an accident or an attack.

Eyewitnesses told HNA that it sounded like the vehicle drove faster as it was approaching the crowd.

The town was celebrating 'Rose Monday', a traditional event held annually on the Monday before the start of the Christian feast of Lent.

Police have cordoned off the area, and firefighters and ambulances are in attendance.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies