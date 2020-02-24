Car rams into a crowd during a parade in Volkmarsen, Germany, more than 10 people injured

A silver Mercedes drove into a crowd during a parade in the central German town of Volksmarsen on Monday, according to police, injuring around a dozen people.

The incident unfolded at around 2.30pm local time during a Carnival procession in the town, when the silver station wagon ran through a barrier and plunged into the crowd, German media reports. The male driver was arrested at the scene, but it’s not clear if the incident was an accident or an attack.

#Breaking: A car rushed into the crowd gathered for #Carnaval in #Volkmarsen (#Germany)At least 10 people were injured, including children. The driver was arrested. It is not known if this is an accident or an attack. (Hessenschau) pic.twitter.com/CjVlpHjPKw — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) February 24, 2020

Eyewitnesses told HNA that it sounded like the vehicle drove faster as it was approaching the crowd.

The town was celebrating 'Rose Monday', a traditional event held annually on the Monday before the start of the Christian feast of Lent.

Police have cordoned off the area, and firefighters and ambulances are in attendance.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW