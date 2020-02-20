 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hanau shooting suspect found dead at his home with another body nearby – German police
Hanau shooting suspect found dead at home with another body nearby – German police

20 Feb, 2020 04:13
Special forces searching an area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020 ©  Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
The suspect behind a shooting rampage that killed eight people in Germany has been found dead in his home, along with the body of another person, according to police. The circumstances of his death remain unclear.

The alleged gunman was found dead on Thursday following a pair of shooting sprees at two hookah lounges in the city of Hanau the prior evening, which also left 5 people injured. While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, police believe the suspect acted alone, stating it may have simply been “indiscriminate act,” according to local media.

According to eyewitnesses, an assailant opened fire on the first hookah bar located in central Hanau around 10pm, firing off 8 or 9 rounds which killed three people.

The gunman immediately fled the scene, traveling to another lounge in the Kesselstadt district, where he shot five others dead.

Reports of a third shooting in Lamboy remain unconfirmed, but local media reported that nobody was killed there, citing a prosecutor’s spokesperson. According to earlier reports one suspect was arrested near the second crime scene in Kesselstadt, but police say he had nothing to do with the shooting spree.

