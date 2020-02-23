Syria air defense are responding to 'hostile targets' over Damascus - state TV

Explosions are heard in the sky over Damascus as Syrian air defense systems are responding to an attack coming from occupied Golan Heights, state TV Sana reported.

The Syrian capital and surrounding areas often come under air attacks which the country blames on Israel. The latter randomly admits its military is behind the assault.

The General Command of the Army warned on Saturday that any violation of its airspace will be met with a military response and any aircraft doing it will be regarded as "hostile target."

The last time Tel Aviv rained down missiles on Damascus was 10 days ago. Another attack on February 6 endangered lives of lives of 172 passengers and crew aboard a Damascus-bound Airbus A320 from Tehran.

