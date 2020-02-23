WATCH Damascus air defenses intercept incoming Israeli missiles

Syrian air defense in Damascus have brought down several 'hostile targets' coming from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights. Israel confirmed carrying out the strike as videos of the alleged interception were shared online.

Israeli military launched a series of raids against "terrorist targets" belonging to the Islamic Jihad in Syria and throughout the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed in a rare admission of strikes against its neighbor.

Also on rt.com Israel confirms carrying out air strikes on Syria and Gaza

The strikes were launched from outside the Syrian airspace with missiles coming from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, according to state media. While “most” of the missiles were intercepted, the damage inflicted by the “Israeli aggression” is still being examined, a military source told SANA.

All kind of air defence guns have been activated all over the capital and surroundings against #Israel air raids. pic.twitter.com/dblwbpZb9s — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) February 23, 2020

Syrian air defence missile scores direct hit pic.twitter.com/BGHbdy3NEQ — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) February 23, 2020

More missiles ripping through the clouds in a crazy Syrian night.🙄 pic.twitter.com/NLVZq75Ilw — Majd Fahd 🇸🇾 (@Syria_Protector) February 23, 2020

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.