Israel confirms carrying out air raids on Syria and Gaza
23 Feb, 2020 22:08
WATCH Damascus air defenses intercept incoming Israeli missiles
©  Twitter / Majd Fahd
Syrian air defense in Damascus have brought down several 'hostile targets' coming from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights. Israel confirmed carrying out the strike as videos of the alleged interception were shared online.

Israeli military launched a series of raids against "terrorist targets" belonging to the Islamic Jihad in Syria and throughout the Gaza Strip, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed in a rare admission of strikes against its neighbor.

The strikes were launched from outside the Syrian airspace with missiles coming from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, according to state media. While “most” of the missiles were intercepted, the damage inflicted by the “Israeli aggression” is still being examined, a military source told SANA.

 

