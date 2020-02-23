Israel confirms carrying out air strikes on Syria and Gaza

Israeli military launched a series of raids targeting the Islamic Jihad movement in Syria and throughout the Gaza Strip, its spokesman confirmed on Twitter after Damascus air defenses intercept hostile targets.

The attack on Syria took place close to midnight on Sunday, while the Gaza Strip was shelled earlier in the day.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on twitter that "terrorist targets" belonging to the Islamic Jihad came under fire in a rare admission of strikes against Syria. Damascus and surrounding areas frequently come under fire from occupied Golan Heights, with one attack in early February endangering a passenger plane.

Syrian state TV SANA reported that the missiles failed to reach airports and most of them were intercepted.

Israel said that Sunday attack was a response to Islamic Jihad shelling South of the country on Sunday from the Gaza Strip. Palestinians were outraged after IDF killed one man, who they claimed were planting explosives at the border, and removed his body with a bulldozer.

