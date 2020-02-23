 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Palestinians launch rocket attack on southern Israel (VIDEOS)

23 Feb, 2020 16:46
FILE PHOTO: A rocket is fired from Gaza towards Israel, November 12, 2019 © Reuters / Mohammed Salem
Air raid sirens sounded across southern Israel as a wave of rockets were launched from Gaza. The barrage came hours after the Israeli military killed a "terrorist" it said was planting explosives near the border fence.

Sirens sounded in Sderot, Ashkelon, Sha’ar Hanegen, and several other regions of southern Israel on Sunday evening, as at least 20 rockets were launched from Gaza. Explosions were heard as some rockets touched down on Israeli soil, while others were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

Video footage showed the projectiles blazing through the sky, with Israeli missiles neutralizing some mid-air.

No injuries have been reported yet.

The rocket attack came several hours after the Israel Defense Forces shot and killed a suspected terrorist, who it says was “planting an explosive device next to the security fence with Israel.”

When a crowd of Palestinians moved in to retrieve the man’s body, they found their way blocked by an Israeli bulldozer, escorted by a Merkava tank. Gangs of youths pelted the bulldozer with stones as it scooped up the body and returned to Israeli territory.

