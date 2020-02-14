 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Syrian military helicopter shot down near Aleppo, crew killed – state media

14 Feb, 2020 13:54
Get short URL
Syrian military helicopter shot down near Aleppo, crew killed – state media
Syrian government soldiers near Aleppo, Syria. February 11, 2020. © AFP
A Syrian Army helicopter was destroyed by a missile during an operation against anti-government forces near Aleppo, and its crew was killed, Syrian state-run media reported.

Citing a military source, SANA said the chopper was hit by “a hostile missile” on Friday afternoon in the area where Turkish-backed groups operate. The Syrian troops were clearing the militants’ hideouts in the vicinity of Aleppo that day.

Also on rt.com Syrian govt chopper ‘downed’ by militants in Idlib as Erdogan promises ‘heavy price’ for attack on Ankara’s troops (VIDEO)

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies