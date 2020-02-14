Syrian military helicopter shot down near Aleppo, crew killed – state media

A Syrian Army helicopter was destroyed by a missile during an operation against anti-government forces near Aleppo, and its crew was killed, Syrian state-run media reported.

Citing a military source, SANA said the chopper was hit by “a hostile missile” on Friday afternoon in the area where Turkish-backed groups operate. The Syrian troops were clearing the militants’ hideouts in the vicinity of Aleppo that day.

Also on rt.com Syrian govt chopper ‘downed’ by militants in Idlib as Erdogan promises ‘heavy price’ for attack on Ankara’s troops (VIDEO)

DETAILS TO FOLLOW