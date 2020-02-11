Syrian govt chopper ‘downed’ by militants in Idlib as Erdogan vows ‘heavy price’ for attack on Ankara’s troops (VIDEO)

Turkish Defense Ministry claims that rebels in the small village of Neirab, south-east of the city of Idlib, have destroyed a helicopter operated by the Syrian government, and forced the Syrian army out of the area.

In a tweet Turkish military officials said that it received information that the “regime elements” have been ousted from Nairab, after the helicopter was destroyed.

The dramatic footage circulating online shows the helicopter breaking apart mid-air and spiraling towards the ground engulfed in smoke and flames.

The first moments of the downing of a Assad regime helicopter while bombing the villages and towns of northern Syria. #Syria#Idlebpic.twitter.com/kpTuazH1wC — Mohamad Rasheed محمد رشيد (@mohmad_rasheed) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking at the “Living Human Treasures Award Ceremony”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Syrian government will pay a "very heavy price" for attacking Turkish troops in northwest Syria's Idlib region.

We gave the necessary responses to the Syrian side at the highest level. Especially in Idlib, they got what they deserved. But this is not enough, it will continue.

The helicopter downing follows an escalation between Syria and Turkey in Idlib on February 10. Ankara has blamed Damascus for killing five soldiers when bombarding an observation post north of Idlib. The Erdogan government vowed to retaliate “so that the blood of the martyrs would not be shed in vain”.

