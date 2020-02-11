 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Syrian govt chopper ‘downed’ by militants in Idlib as Erdogan vows ‘heavy price’ for attack on Ankara’s troops (VIDEO)

11 Feb, 2020 11:40
Get short URL
Syrian govt chopper ‘downed’ by militants in Idlib as Erdogan vows ‘heavy price’ for attack on Ankara’s troops (VIDEO)
FILE FOTO: Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter that belongs to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad after it crashed in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib, March, 2015 © Reuters
Turkish Defense Ministry claims that rebels in the small village of Neirab, south-east of the city of Idlib, have destroyed a helicopter operated by the Syrian government, and forced the Syrian army out of the area.

In a tweet Turkish military officials said that it received information that the “regime elements” have been ousted from Nairab, after the helicopter was destroyed.

The dramatic footage circulating online shows the helicopter breaking apart mid-air and spiraling towards the ground engulfed in smoke and flames.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Living Human Treasures Award Ceremony”, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Syrian government will pay a "very heavy price" for attacking Turkish troops in northwest Syria's Idlib region. 

We gave the necessary responses to the Syrian side at the highest level. Especially in Idlib, they got what they deserved. But this is not enough, it will continue.

The helicopter downing follows an escalation between Syria and Turkey in Idlib on February 10. Ankara has blamed Damascus for killing five soldiers when bombarding an observation post north of Idlib. The Erdogan government vowed to retaliate “so that the blood of the martyrs would not be shed in vain”. 

Also on rt.com Turkey strikes Syrian Army positions after ‘5 troops killed in shelling’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies