 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

3D printer that could cover burns with ARTIFICIAL SKIN undergoing trials (VIDEO)

9 Feb, 2020 11:39
Get short URL
3D printer that could cover burns with ARTIFICIAL SKIN undergoing trials (VIDEO)
The handheld 3D skin printer developed by U of T Engineering ©  University of Toronto/Daria Perevezentsev
A device capable of ‘printing’ sheets of artificial skin onto burns has performed strongly in recent trials, bringing it one step closer to use in burn clinics.

The handheld 3D skin printer was developed by engineers at the University in Toronto in 2018. The innovative technology passed a major milestone earlier this month, after the team reported promising results following its latest trial of the device on pigs in the journal of ‘Biofabrication’.

One researcher on the team described the sci fi-looking tool as a “duct tape dispenser” that uses artificial tissue “tape."

A video posted by the University of Toronto shows the skin printer in action.

Patients suffering from severe burns often undergo skin grafts, which involves removing damaged tissue and replacing it with healthy skin taken from another part of the body. But this treatment is not always a viable option, as victims of severe burns sometimes have no healthy skin left to use.

The 3D skin printer is capable of depositing strips of biomaterial containing healing proteins directly onto a burn — removing the need for grafts.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies