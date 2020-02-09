 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 killed in Thailand mall carnage, gunman still on the loose: What we know so far

9 Feb, 2020 00:37
Thai security forces move to enter the Terminal 21 shopping mall following a gun battle, to try to stop a soldier on a rampage after a mass shooting, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. ©  Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha
At least 21 people have been killed after a Thai soldier – who is still on the loose – went on a shooting spree and took hostages inside a shopping mall, sharing selfies on social media during his carnage.
  • The gunman started his shooting spree on Saturday, around 3pm local time (0800 GMT), ending up inside a busy Terminal 21 shopping center in Korat, also known as Nakhon Ratchasima, in northeast Thailand. There he killed at least 20 visitors and injured over 30, while taking hostages. 
  • The gunman was still on the loose by 7am Sunday, believed to be holed up somewhere inside the shopping mall.

  • The suspect was identified as junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma – a shooting instructor in his unit, and a sniper who has completed a special forces program. Just before the carnage at the mall he killed his commander and two others, and stole weapons, ammunition and a Humvee from his military base.

  • In a shootout with SWAT at the shopping mall’s parking lot on Sunday night, the gunman killed one special forces serviceman and injured two others, bringing the death toll to at least 21.
  • Videos shared on social media showed chaos and panic as people fled the scene. While local media said all civilians have been evacuated out of the mall and surrounding areas, Thai health minister expressed concerns that there could still be civilians inside, including injured people.
  • During the rampage, the suspect reportedly posted updates to his Facebook page, such as “No one can escape death,” and “Should I give up?”. Facebook has deleted the suspect’s account, denying reports that the murder spree was livestreamed on their platform.
