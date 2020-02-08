Gunman who killed 17 and took hostages at Thai shopping mall identified as junior army officer - police

Thai police have identified a shooter who killed 17 people and is reportedly still holding hostages at a shopping mall in Thailand as junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma.

Police told BBC Thai that Thomma killed his commanding officer before stealing weapons from a military base and going on the shooting rampage.

Police also posted a wanted poster for Thomma on their social media pages.

In a post on Twitter, police also warned people stuck inside the mall to hide in a safe place and to mute their mobile phones.

Earlier, footage apparently from mall security cameras showed a man brandishing an assault rifle and walking calmly through an empty area of the building.

Videos posted on social media showed panicked people running from the mall, while others showed men carrying injured people to safety.

Thomma reportedly took selfies as he began his attack and live-streamed the rampage on his Facebook page, but the page was quickly shut down.

Thai special forces are reportedly preparing to storm the building.

