WATCH people leaving Thai shopping mall in panic as shooter takes hostages, kills 17

8 Feb, 2020 14:11
A person runs away during a Thai soldier's shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 8, 2020 ©  NATTAYA NGANIEM/via REUTERS
The death toll has risen to 17 after a soldier went on a shooting rampage and has reportedly taken hostages inside a shopping mall in Thailand, health authorities said.

Local media reported that the shooter, wearing a helmet and mask, took selfies and streamed the attack online.

It's not clear whether the attacker began shooting at people before he entered the building or not, but one video posted on Twitter appears to show a man sheltering behind a car door which looks like it has been covered in blood.

Warning: This video contains disturbing images

Local media reported that more shots had been heard inside the building where the gunman is apparently still holding an unknown number of hostages.

More footage apparently recorded from security cameras inside the mall shows the masked man walking in an empty area with an assault rifle in his hand.

The shooting prompted a massive response from Thai security forces who are reportedly preparing to storm the building.

Another social media video shows a group of men quickly carrying an injured person through a mall parking lot, where they are placed into the back of a van and presumably rushed to hospital.

Some social media users encouraged people in the area to go to hospitals and donate blood.

The Thai army has asked local media to cease their live coverage to avoid giving the shooter updates on their plans, the Bangkok Post reported.

The gunman's Facebook page was shut down when he began live streaming the attack, but some reports said that he had previously left the message “Death is inevitable for everyone” on the page earlier in the day.

