Thai security forces kill shopping mall gunman & rescue remaining hostages after 17-hour rampage
Thai security forces kill shopping mall gunman & rescue hostages after 17-hour rampage

9 Feb, 2020 02:26
Security forces in Thailand have finally managed to neutralize a heavily armed and highly trained gunman who killed at least 21 people during his shooting rampage that lasted for nearly 17 hours.

“The police have killed the perpetrator and rescued eight hostages. Some were wounded,” a security source told Reuters on condition of anonymity pending an official press conference.

"Thank you police and army for ending the situation. Shooter shot dead!!!" Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a post on Facebook. A total of 20 people were killed and 42 wounded by the mass shooter before he was neutralized, the health official confirmed.

The suspect was identified as junior army officer Jakraphanth Thomma – a sniper and a shooting instructor in his unit, who had completed a special forces program. Just prior to the carnage he killed his commander and two fellow soldiers, and stole weapons, ammunition and a Humvee from his military base.

