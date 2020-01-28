City turned ghost town: Take a look inside sealed-off Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak in China (VIDEO)

Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, was the first in the country to be quarantined amid China’s growing efforts to curb the spread of the contagious illness, turning it into a ghost town.

Eerie timelapse footage recorded along the city’s roads shows once-packed highways sitting empty and appearing completely devoid of any signs of life. Not a single other vehicle can be seen in the clip, shared online by Dutch journalist Leen Vervaeke.

Since the outbreak began last month, the death toll has risen above 100. While the virus has spread to some 16 other countries and infected over 4,500 people worldwide, no deaths have been recorded from it outside China. On Tuesday, authorities in Japan and Germany confirmed their first cases of coronavirus in patients who had not personally traveled to Wuhan.

This is a map showing the spread of the #coronavirus that started in the Chinese city of #Wuhan before spreading to other countriesIn China the pathogen has killed 106 people with more than 4,500 cases reported countrywide pic.twitter.com/V4qDRTEw5d — RT (@RT_com) January 28, 2020

Health officials have warned that people may carry the virus, which can cause severe pneumonia, for up to a fortnight without showing any symptoms.

Residents in Wuhan, a city of 11 million, have been keeping their spirits up and fighting cabin fever by singing together and calling out “Come on Wuhan!” in the evening from their high-rise apartments.

