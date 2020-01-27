Passenger plane slides off runway, stops in the middle of a road in western Iran (VIDEO)

A packed Iranian passenger plane skidded of the runway and ended up in the middle of a city street, local media report.

Caspian Airlines Flight 6936 took off from Tehran at around 6:44am local time and was trying to land in the city of Bandar-e Mahshahr in southwestern Khuzestan Province when it skidded off the runway on Monday, Tasnim News said.

Videos from the scene, which are circulating on social media, show the Boeing aircraft lying on its belly in the middle of the road. Passengers were calmly evacuated from the plane, while some wreckage from the fuselage could be seen on the ground.

Dramatic footage of a passenger plane belonging to #Iran’s Caspian airline landing in the middle of the street in Mahshahr (same city that many were killed in Nov. protest) this happened in the last hour. Witness who got the footage didn’t know if there were any casualties. pic.twitter.com/oa6ghmT8bu — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 27, 2020

The aircraft looks mostly intact, and it does not appear that there was major destruction on the ground. Managing Director of Khuzestan Airports Mohammad Reza Rezaei told IRNA that the plane did not catch fire during the incident and no one on board was hurt.

