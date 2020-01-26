 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Plane ‘catches fire’ after takeoff from airport in northern Iran

26 Jan, 2020 15:38
Get short URL
Plane ‘catches fire’ after takeoff from airport in northern Iran
A Tehran-bound passenger plane was forced to return to Gorgan airport in northern Iran, as one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff. Footage has emerged allegedly showing the frightening scene.

The aircraft made an emergency landing and the passengers have been evacuated, local media said. There have been no reports of injuries immediately available.

Meanwhile, photos purportedly showing the extent of the blaze appeared on Twitter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies