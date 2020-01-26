Plane ‘catches fire’ after takeoff from airport in northern Iran

A Tehran-bound passenger plane was forced to return to Gorgan airport in northern Iran, as one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff. Footage has emerged allegedly showing the frightening scene.

The aircraft made an emergency landing and the passengers have been evacuated, local media said. There have been no reports of injuries immediately available.

Meanwhile, photos purportedly showing the extent of the blaze appeared on Twitter.

🔴 آتش گرفتن موتور هواپیمای گرگان به تهرانپرواز بعد از ظهر امروز هواپیمای گرگان به تهران به دلیل حریق در سیستم موتور هواپیما دچار سانحه شد.موتور این هواپیما قبل از اوج‌گیری دچار حریق شد که با هدايت خلبان ، هواپيما به انتهاي باند هدايت شد و مسافرين پياده شدند#با_خر_سفر_کنیمpic.twitter.com/PHHbmepHQA — gortash (@goortash) January 26, 2020

