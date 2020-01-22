Holy smokes! Ominous black ring-shaped ‘cloud’ looming over Pakistan bewilders residents (VIDEOS)

A mysterious black O-shaped cloud spotted over a city in Pakistan has prompted a torrent of unusual theories from residents and netizens alike, with some suggesting the odd sight is a harbinger of an alien invasion.

Seen floating over Lahore on Tuesday, the “evil cloud” – as some have taken to calling it – left onlookers perplexed, many of whom took to social media to try to get to the bottom of what they had just witnessed.

I think they are here to take back Gulbukhari now that her shrink has given up. pic.twitter.com/WXjoVyeWeP — Blue on Blue (@razzblues) January 21, 2020

One user joked that the aerial phenomenon was merely a fashion statement from the city of Lahore, letting the world know it vapes.

Others soon weighed in to note similar observations made elsewhere in the world, with one user sharing a clip taken in Dubai of the same phenomenon.

is this an elaborate joke? — Komal Khalid (@roy_komal) January 21, 2020

While some users thought they were missing out on an elaborate prank of some sort, such dark, ring-shaped clouds have been spotted all over the world. The explanation is more mundane than an extraterrestrial offensive or a portal to the netherworld, however, most likely caused by a small explosion or combustion. In one infamous case in the UK in 2014, dubbed the “Black Ring of Leamington Spa,” the object was created by fireworks.

