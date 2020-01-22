Holy smokes! Ominous black ring-shaped ‘cloud’ looming over Pakistan bewilders residents (VIDEOS)
Seen floating over Lahore on Tuesday, the “evil cloud” – as some have taken to calling it – left onlookers perplexed, many of whom took to social media to try to get to the bottom of what they had just witnessed.
I think they are here to take back Gulbukhari now that her shrink has given up. pic.twitter.com/WXjoVyeWeP— Blue on Blue (@razzblues) January 21, 2020
One user joked that the aerial phenomenon was merely a fashion statement from the city of Lahore, letting the world know it vapes.
We get it Lahore. You vape. 🙄 https://t.co/668ZECPuFy— Ms.Munster (@Munster_Ms) January 21, 2020
Others soon weighed in to note similar observations made elsewhere in the world, with one user sharing a clip taken in Dubai of the same phenomenon.
is this an elaborate joke?— Komal Khalid (@roy_komal) January 21, 2020
While some users thought they were missing out on an elaborate prank of some sort, such dark, ring-shaped clouds have been spotted all over the world. The explanation is more mundane than an extraterrestrial offensive or a portal to the netherworld, however, most likely caused by a small explosion or combustion. In one infamous case in the UK in 2014, dubbed the “Black Ring of Leamington Spa,” the object was created by fireworks.Also on rt.com Smoke machine? Portal to hell? Mysterious black ring hovers over Kazakh village (VIDEO)
