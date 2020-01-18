 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

WATCH Passenger plane engine turn into a FIREBALL on runway before takeoff

18 Jan, 2020 09:02
Get short URL
WATCH Passenger plane engine turn into a FIREBALL on runway before takeoff
FILE PHOTO An engine of a S7 Airlines Airbus A320neo passanger jet. © Aleksandr Galperin / Sputnik
An engine on a Vietnam-bound Russian Airbus A320neo suddenly caught fire just as the pilots attempted to get the passenger airliner off the runway.

The S7 Airlines jet was about to take off from an airport in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and head for Cam Ranh in Vietnam. The pilots tried to start the engines multiple times, until one of them burst into flames.

Videos, filmed from inside and outside the plane, show a bright ball of fire below the airliner's wing.

There were 180 passengers on board, mostly tourists with families. All of them were evacuated to safety, and the flight was ultimately delayed for about 12 hours.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies