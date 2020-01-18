WATCH Passenger plane engine turn into a FIREBALL on runway before takeoff

An engine on a Vietnam-bound Russian Airbus A320neo suddenly caught fire just as the pilots attempted to get the passenger airliner off the runway.

The S7 Airlines jet was about to take off from an airport in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk and head for Cam Ranh in Vietnam. The pilots tried to start the engines multiple times, until one of them burst into flames.

Videos, filmed from inside and outside the plane, show a bright ball of fire below the airliner's wing.

НовосибирскАэробус 320Бл#ть, как в страшном сне pic.twitter.com/AT0qkF4oc7 — Альфред Нобель (@ChemistInventor) January 18, 2020

There were 180 passengers on board, mostly tourists with families. All of them were evacuated to safety, and the flight was ultimately delayed for about 12 hours.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

