Taliban claims they DOWNED plane carrying high-ranking US officers in Afghanistan – Reuters

Taliban militants have claimed that a US military aircraft crashed in Ghazni, central Afghanistan, killing everyone on board. A statement quoted by Reuters has specified that it was brought down. The US military is investigating.

A Taliban spokesman has affirmed the group’s responsibility for the crash, saying that the aircraft’s crew and everyone on board, including what he claimed were high-ranking officers, were killed on the spot.

BREAKING: A Taliban-affiliated journalist and a militant spokesman say a U.S. military aircraft has crashed in Afghanistan. The U.S. military says it is investigating the crash in Taliban-controlled territory but hasn't confirmed the identity of the plane. https://t.co/jeNskdH4ux — The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2020

The so-far unverified claim includes a suggestion that the officers belonged to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Earlier in the day, footage of charred remains of a crashed aircraft emerged online. It appears to be the Bombardier/Northrop Grumman E-11A — a surveillance and communications plane, employed by the US Air Force. The wreckage features distinctive markings used by the US military.

