 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Taliban claims they DOWNED plane carrying high-ranking US officers in Afghanistan – Reuters

27 Jan, 2020 14:20
Get short URL
Taliban claims they DOWNED plane carrying high-ranking US officers in Afghanistan – Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A USAF Bombardier/Northrop Grumman E-11A with serial number that appears to match that on the plane wreckage filmed in Afghanistan. © Flickr / Gavin
Taliban militants have claimed that a US military aircraft crashed in Ghazni, central Afghanistan, killing everyone on board. A statement quoted by Reuters has specified that it was brought down. The US military is investigating.

A Taliban spokesman has affirmed the group’s responsibility for the crash, saying that the aircraft’s crew and everyone on board, including what he claimed were high-ranking officers, were killed on the spot.

The so-far unverified claim includes a suggestion that the officers belonged to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Earlier in the day, footage of charred remains of a crashed aircraft emerged online. It appears to be the Bombardier/Northrop Grumman E-11A — a surveillance and communications plane, employed by the US Air Force. The wreckage features distinctive markings used by the US military.

Also on rt.com WATCH first footage allegedly showing wreckage of US plane that crashed in Afghanistan

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies