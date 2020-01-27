 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH first footage allegedly showing wreckage of US plane that crashed in Afghanistan

27 Jan, 2020 13:40
FILE PHOTO: Bombardier/Northrop Grumman E-11A © U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Anna-Marie Wyant

Remains of an aircraft which crashed in the Taliban-held part of central Afghanistan can allegedly be seen in a video circulating on social media. The symbols on the plane appear to be similar to those used by the US military.

In the video, several people can be seen inspecting a crash site. A roundel, identical to the ones used by some US Air Force planes, is visible on the aircraft’s fuselage.

US Central Command spokesperson, Major Beth Riordan said that the US military is investigating the reports of the plane crash but decline to comment further.

Earlier reports said that the plane, which has crashed in the Taliban-controlled area of Afghanistan’s central Ghazni Province, may have been an American military aircraft.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

