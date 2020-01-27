WATCH first footage allegedly showing wreckage of US plane that crashed in Afghanistan

Remains of an aircraft which crashed in the Taliban-held part of central Afghanistan can allegedly be seen in a video circulating on social media. The symbols on the plane appear to be similar to those used by the US military.

In the video, several people can be seen inspecting a crash site. A roundel, identical to the ones used by some US Air Force planes, is visible on the aircraft’s fuselage.

US Central Command spokesperson, Major Beth Riordan said that the US military is investigating the reports of the plane crash but decline to comment further.

Earlier reports said that the plane, which has crashed in the Taliban-controlled area of Afghanistan’s central Ghazni Province, may have been an American military aircraft.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW