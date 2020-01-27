WATCH first footage allegedly showing wreckage of US plane that crashed in Afghanistan
In the video, several people can be seen inspecting a crash site. A roundel, identical to the ones used by some US Air Force planes, is visible on the aircraft’s fuselage.
US Central Command spokesperson, Major Beth Riordan said that the US military is investigating the reports of the plane crash but decline to comment further.
Earlier reports said that the plane, which has crashed in the Taliban-controlled area of Afghanistan’s central Ghazni Province, may have been an American military aircraft.
Video #American aircraft shutdwaned in #Ghazni#Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/2Wm9pImtBi— Tariq Ghazniwal (@TGhazniwal) January 27, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW