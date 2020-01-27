 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan central province – media

27 Jan, 2020 10:00
FILE PHOTO An Ariana Afghan Airlines Boeing 727 takes off from Herat airport © REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An Afghan plane crashed on Monday in the country’s central Ghazni Province, an area controlled by the Taliban, local media report, citing Interior Ministry.

The airliner was travelling from Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city, to Delhi, India. There were 110 people on board.

A source told local TOLOnews that “special forces” will be deployed to the crash site.

Ariana Airlines has rejected the crash of the company's aircraft as earlier reports suggested, saying all its company flights have been well received.

"There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe," Mirzakwal told Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

