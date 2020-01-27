Passenger plane crashes in Afghanistan central province – media

An Afghan plane crashed on Monday in the country’s central Ghazni Province, an area controlled by the Taliban, local media report, citing Interior Ministry.

The airliner was travelling from Herat, Afghanistan’s third-largest city, to Delhi, India. There were 110 people on board.

🔴#BREAKING Ariana airlines passenger plane crash in the Deh Yak district of #Ghazni province. The #Taliban are already according to several sources on the crash site. #AfghanistanVia: @bsarwarypic.twitter.com/lAtYzFnKD7 — StrategicNews (@StrategicNews2) January 27, 2020

A source told local TOLOnews that “special forces” will be deployed to the crash site.

Ariana Airlines has rejected the crash of the company's aircraft as earlier reports suggested, saying all its company flights have been well received.

"There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe," Mirzakwal told Reuters.

