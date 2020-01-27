 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Nakers’ star LeBron? MSNBC botches Kobe Bryant’s team name, BBC shows footage of another NBA legend in rush to report his death

27 Jan, 2020 00:17
LeBron James and Kobe Bryant at NBA All Star Game, 2011. ©  REUTERS/Gary Hershorn/File Photo
MSNBC and the BBC are getting heavy criticism after the former found an anchor accused of dropping the n-word when she “stuttered” covering Bryant’s death and the latter busted showing footage of the wrong player.

While reporting on the Sunday morning helicopter crash in southern California that led to the death of 41-year-old Bryant, MSNBC anchor Allison Morris stumbled over her words when mistaking the basketball team Bryant played on for 20 years until his retirement in 2016.

Many accused the anchor of saying the n-word instead of Lakers, but she insists she did not. Video of the gaffe got people not only mocking Morris, but calling for her to be fired.

Morris took to Twitter to defend herself by saying she got the basketball teams the Knicks and Lakers mixed up in her head and she “stuttered.”

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers.’ Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused,” she tweeted.

Replies to Morris’ tweet included many saying that she was simply making an excuse. Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for his entire 20 year career.

In another media gaffe in Kobe coverage highlighted by social media, the BBC ran footage of LeBron James while talking about Bryant.

James, 35, currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and is six years younger than Bryant, who retired from basketball in 2016.

“Dear BBC News, you appear to have  inserted clips of LeBron James into your tribute package for Kobe Bryant for no apparent reason,” reporter Sachini Nakrani tweeted in reaction to the footage.

“Cannot believe the BBC-  reporting on Kobe Bryant’s death but showing video footage of LeBron James. If you know you know,” added journalist Samiri Sawlani.

