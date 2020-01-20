 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Heavy fire breaks out inside Delhi Transport Department (VIDEO)

20 Jan, 2020 06:39
Heavy fire breaks out inside Delhi Transport Department (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO © Aishwarya Kumar / AFP
Multiple teams of firefighters were dispatched to combat a raging fire inside a transport department office in Delhi, which broke out on Monday morning.

The blaze started at around 8:38am local time on Monday, NDTV reported, citing Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg.

A video from the scene shows the building’s ground floor engulfed in flames, with plumes of grey smoke billowing up to the sky.

Multiple fire trucks were deployed to put out the blaze. There were no reports of casualties, and for now, the firefighters have not expressed suspicions that anyone could have been trapped in the building.

Last month, 43 people died in a massive fire in a factory building in Delhi.

