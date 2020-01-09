Massive fire & series of explosions after Indian gas truck hits SCHOOL BUS in head-on collision (VIDEOS)

Calamity was narrowly averted in the Indian town of Surat after a truck carrying thousands of gallons of highly flammable gas crashed face-first into a school bus, sending a column of flames into the sky, but injuring no one.

Loud explosions could be heard from a distance after the accident on Thursday morning as the truck’s gas cylinders erupted, which was captured on film and shared to social media.

A second clip showed the conflagration in greater detail as it emitted a noxious plume of black smoke.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the mishap, including any of the students traveling on the school bus, which also caught fire but was evacuated immediately after the crash. Firefighters were soon called to the scene to extinguish both blazes.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!