 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Massive fire & series of explosions after Indian gas truck hits SCHOOL BUS in head-on collision (VIDEOS)

9 Jan, 2020 04:09
Get short URL
Massive fire & series of explosions after Indian gas truck hits SCHOOL BUS in head-on collision (VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO ©  Reuters / Krishna Murari Kishan
Calamity was narrowly averted in the Indian town of Surat after a truck carrying thousands of gallons of highly flammable gas crashed face-first into a school bus, sending a column of flames into the sky, but injuring no one.

Loud explosions could be heard from a distance after the accident on Thursday morning as the truck’s gas cylinders erupted, which was captured on film and shared to social media.

A second clip showed the conflagration in greater detail as it emitted a noxious plume of black smoke.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the mishap, including any of the students traveling on the school bus, which also caught fire but was evacuated immediately after the crash. Firefighters were soon called to the scene to extinguish both blazes.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies