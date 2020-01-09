Massive fire & series of explosions after Indian gas truck hits SCHOOL BUS in head-on collision (VIDEOS)
Loud explosions could be heard from a distance after the accident on Thursday morning as the truck’s gas cylinders erupted, which was captured on film and shared to social media.
A second clip showed the conflagration in greater detail as it emitted a noxious plume of black smoke.
blast in gas cylinder truck, near olpad, Surat.@ZeeNews@indiatvnews@CNNnews18pic.twitter.com/gAglJadwOI— Anuj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@krishnaaquatech) January 9, 2020
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the mishap, including any of the students traveling on the school bus, which also caught fire but was evacuated immediately after the crash. Firefighters were soon called to the scene to extinguish both blazes.
Surat: The truck is caring LPG cylinder collision with school bus students safe#Surat#accident#Gujarathttps://t.co/H6xqC0HWFZ— iamgujarat (@imgujarat) January 9, 2020
