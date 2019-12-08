 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 43 killed as massive blaze rips through factory building in New Delhi

8 Dec, 2019 04:42
At least 43 killed as massive blaze rips through factory building in New Delhi
Ambulances and a firefighting vehicle at the scene of a deadly fire that swept through a New Delhi factory © ANI/via REUTERS
Over four dozen people have been killed after a fire erupted at a house in New Delhi, trapping scores of laborers inside the burning building. Multiple fire units rushed to the scene in an attempt to fight the blaze.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, at about 5:30am, when dozens of workers were sleeping inside the factory building in the Aanaj Mandi area near downtown New Delhi. The fire spread rapidly through the building, exposing many oblivious laborers to the smoke and flames.

"A fire broke out in a 600sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept,” the Times of India quoted Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary as saying.

The building is located in a crowded area of a grains market. Media reports suggest the blaze may have originated in the bag manufacturing unit of what some reports call a makeshift  factory, not equipped with fire extinguishers, as the result of a short circuit. 

Around 50 people were rescued from the building and taken to various hospitals. However, several of them have apparently since succumbed to their injuries, and the death toll is expected to climb.

