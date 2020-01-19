Merkel & Guterres announce results of Libya peace talks in Berlin (WATCH LIVE)

The results of the much-anticipated Libya peace conference in Berlin, which was convened in the hope of ending the years-long civil war and chaos in the country, are being announced.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are presenting the results of the intensive talks at a final press conference on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the press conference, Merkel said that only a political solution will work in Libya and continuing military efforts will only prolong the suffering of the Libyan people.

She said the discussion in Berlin “will not solve all of the problems of Libya” but the talks were intended to “give new impetus” to the peace process.

Merkel also said it is crucial that the arms embargo holds so that the truce can hold properly.

The conference in Berlin was tasked with reaching a lasting ceasefire between Prime Minister of the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, and his rival Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been closing in on Tripoli in recent months.

