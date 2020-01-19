 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Lavrov: Detailed docs agreed-on in Berlin for resolving Libya crisis include ceasefire, political process, economic reform

19 Jan, 2020 18:56
Get short URL
Lavrov: Detailed docs agreed-on in Berlin for resolving Libya crisis include ceasefire, political process, economic reform
©  kremlin.ru
Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has briefed the press after the Libyan peace and reconciliation talks in Berlin, convened in an attempt to end the years-long civil war in the country.

Participants of the Libyan peace summit have succeeded in agreeing on a set of detailed proposals aimed at overcoming the current crisis, which range from measures helping to maintain the ceasefire to recommendations on economic reforms and the political process, Lavrov told journalists, following the peace conference, which lasted some five hours.

It was on Russia’s initiative that the representatives of the two major warring factions in the Libyan civil war were invited to the talks in Berlin, Lavrov said, adding that it would eventually be up to Libyans themselves to engage in a genuine and meaningful dialogue that would eventually help Libya overcome its current crisis.

Also on rt.com ‘Arms embargo & commitment to ceasefire’: Libya peace talks end on positive note in Berlin despite enduring disagreements

Moscow also advocated the idea of expanding the circle of the conference participants to include Libya’s regional neighbors, which was eventually accepted by other nations.

The conference in Berlin was tasked with reaching a lasting ceasefire between Prime Minister of the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, and his rival Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been closing in on Tripoli in recent months.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies