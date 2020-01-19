Lavrov: Detailed docs agreed-on in Berlin for resolving Libya crisis include ceasefire, political process, economic reform

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has briefed the press after the Libyan peace and reconciliation talks in Berlin, convened in an attempt to end the years-long civil war in the country.

Participants of the Libyan peace summit have succeeded in agreeing on a set of detailed proposals aimed at overcoming the current crisis, which range from measures helping to maintain the ceasefire to recommendations on economic reforms and the political process, Lavrov told journalists, following the peace conference, which lasted some five hours.

It was on Russia’s initiative that the representatives of the two major warring factions in the Libyan civil war were invited to the talks in Berlin, Lavrov said, adding that it would eventually be up to Libyans themselves to engage in a genuine and meaningful dialogue that would eventually help Libya overcome its current crisis.

Also on rt.com ‘Arms embargo & commitment to ceasefire’: Libya peace talks end on positive note in Berlin despite enduring disagreements

Moscow also advocated the idea of expanding the circle of the conference participants to include Libya’s regional neighbors, which was eventually accepted by other nations.

The conference in Berlin was tasked with reaching a lasting ceasefire between Prime Minister of the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, and his rival Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been closing in on Tripoli in recent months.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!