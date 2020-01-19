 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin & Erdogan set stage for Libya peace talks at Berlin meeting (VIDEO)

19 Jan, 2020 13:06
© APTN
The Libyan peace talks in Berlin are yet to begin, but Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan have voiced their positions on the conflict, Erdogan speaking against Haftar and Putin calling for dialogue.

As the two presidents met ahead of the Sunday conference, Erdogan was direct in showing his animosity towards Libya’s Khalifa Haftar, whose forces have been closing in on the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

“Haftar has proven himself to be in favor of a military solution [to the conflict]. Here in Berlin, the ceasefire must be confirmed. Haftar’s aggressive behavior must be stopped so the political process and settlement can happen,” Erdogan said.

Putin in turn recalled how, during their Istanbul meeting on January 8, the two had “taken a very good step by calling on the warring parties in Libya to end hostilities.”

Despite several violations of the ceasefire, “both sides have listened to our call and have ended large-scale military actions,” Putin said.

We don’t lose hope that the dialogue will continue, as we seek to resolve the conflict [in Libya].

Erdogan also noted that Turkey and Russia have enjoyed "very good" relations lately, and sent an obvious signal to some Western nations.

"Despite the pressure that we faced, we have decisively implemented the deal for the S-400s, without compromising our national interests," the Turkish leader said.

The US has repeatedly tried to sway Ankara into scrapping the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems, but Turkey refused to do so.

