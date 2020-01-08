 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 180 aboard crashes after takeoff from Tehran airport – reports

8 Jan, 2020 03:39
A Ukrainian a Boeing 737 bound for Kiev from Tehran has crashed after takeoff due to technical problems, Iranian media reported. Much of the regional airspace was cleared due to Iranian missile strikes on US targets in Iraq.

Flight radar information shows Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 abruptly disappearing after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini airport after taking off just after 6 am local time. There were reportedly 180 passengers and crew on board, and their fate is unknown.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

