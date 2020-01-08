Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 180 aboard crashes after takeoff from Tehran airport – reports

A Ukrainian a Boeing 737 bound for Kiev from Tehran has crashed after takeoff due to technical problems, Iranian media reported. Much of the regional airspace was cleared due to Iranian missile strikes on US targets in Iraq.

Flight radar information shows Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 abruptly disappearing after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini airport after taking off just after 6 am local time. There were reportedly 180 passengers and crew on board, and their fate is unknown. DETAILS TO FOLLOW