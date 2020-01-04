US-led coalition DENIES conducting airstrikes north of Baghdad amid reports of medics killed in US raid

The US-led coalition spokesman said the forces did not hit targets near Camp Taji north of Baghdad, after Iran-backed Iraqi militia reportedly claimed that medics were hit in a recent air raid on a convoy late Friday.

The US-led forces “did NOT conduct airstrikes” in the area in recent days, the spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, Colonel Myles Caggins, tweeted.

FACT: The Coalition @CJTFOIR did NOT conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days. — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) January 4, 2020

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing an Iraqi Army source, that six people were killed and three critically injured in a raid that Iraqi state media blamed on the United States.

The Iran-backed Shia militia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) then reportedly claimed that the airstrike hit a convoy of medics.

The reports came after a US drone strike killed the chief of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad’s airport. The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump sanctioned the operation to take out Soleimani.

