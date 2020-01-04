 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US-led coalition DENIES conducting airstrikes north of Baghdad amid reports of medics killed in US raid

4 Jan, 2020 06:59
The US-led coalition spokesman said the forces did not hit targets near Camp Taji north of Baghdad, after Iran-backed Iraqi militia reportedly claimed that medics were hit in a recent air raid on a convoy late Friday.

The US-led forces “did NOT conduct airstrikes” in the area in recent days, the spokesperson for Operation Inherent Resolve, Colonel Myles Caggins, tweeted.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing an Iraqi Army source, that six people were killed and three critically injured in a raid that Iraqi state media blamed on the United States.

The Iran-backed Shia militia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) then reportedly claimed that the airstrike hit a convoy of medics.

The reports came after a US drone strike killed the chief of Iran’s elite Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, and PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad’s airport. The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump sanctioned the operation to take out Soleimani.

Also on rt.com 6 killed in airstrike north of Baghdad targeting convoy carrying Shia militia members – report

