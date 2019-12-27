 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Cookie Monster’s nightmare: Astronauts bake very first Christmas cookie aboard ISS… but won't be able to eat it

27 Dec, 2019 14:17
Get short URL
Cookie Monster’s nightmare: Astronauts bake very first Christmas cookie aboard ISS… but won't be able to eat it
© Twitter / Astro_Christina
The astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) have baked a cookie in zero gravity for Christmas but scientists deem the treat too important to be simply consumed aboard.

NASA's Christina Koch posted a photo of herself and Luca Parmitano, an Italian astronaut with the European Space Agency, with a freshly-baked cookie floating in zero gravity.
 
“We made space cookies and milk for Santa this year. Happy holidays from the @Space_Station!” she wrote. The treat appears to look no different from the ones made on Earth.

However, the ‘space cookie’ won’t make its way on to a Christmas table, but into the freezer and will remain sealed before being sent to Earth for further analysis. Making it was part of an experiment to test out the oven, which was delivered to the space station in early November.
 
The small cylindrical ‘Zero G Oven’ can heat up food up to 363.3 degrees Celsius (685.94 Fahrenheit) and bake only one cookie at a time. According to NASA, all food has to be sealed tight “due to the potential risk of producing crumbs.”

Parmitano said he got a chance to try several ‘sample’ chocolate chip cookies, which were baked a week before Christmas when astronauts were figuring out how to properly operate the oven. The very first ‘sample’ came out doughy, but the latter tasted nice, he said, as cited by the Verge.

The baking experiment is crucial for long-duration missions, since “fresh-baked food could have psychological and physiological benefits for crew members,” NASA stated.   

Also on rt.com Starliner blues: NASA blames ‘timing error’ for Boeing spaceship missing mark in orbit

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies