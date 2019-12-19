Trump’s impeachment is part of ‘political strife’, fate of his presidency not yet sealed – Moscow

The US president is currently facing an impeachment process at home but it is all part of a political game, Putin believes. And it is far from over.

Asked during an annual year-end press conference about what Moscow could do to keep dialogue with the US “before Trump leaves office,” Putin said that he is not sure this will necessarily happen soon. The impeachment the US president is facing is yet to get approval in the US Senate.

Republicans have a majority in the Senate and thus the Russian president doubts they would be likely to remove Trump from office on some “trumped-up charges.”

This is just political infighting. A party that lost the elections, the Democrats, now seeks to achieve its goals with some other means. They first accused Trump of colluding with Russia but later it turned out that there was no collusion and it could not be used as a reason to impeach him, so they came up with accusations related to some alleged pressure he exerted on Ukraine…

Just a day earlier, the House, where Democrats hold a majority, voted to impeach Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” opening the way for a formal trial in the Senate. However, as it is dominated by Republicans, the Senate is expected to throw the case out. Trump himself dismissed the process as a “political suicide march for the Democratic Party” that he said only showed its “disdain for the American voter.”

Also on rt.com ‘Political suicide march for Democratic Party’: Trump chides House Dems after they vote to impeach him

If you like this story, share it with a friend!