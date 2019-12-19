‘Political suicide march for Democratic Party’: Trump chides House Dems after they vote to impeach him

US President Donald Trump has come down hard on Democrats after the House voted mostly along party lines to approve articles of impeachment, arguing that with the vote they declared “hatred” and “disdain” for American voters.

The House voted to impeach Trump for “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” Wednesday evening, paving the way for a formal trial in the Republican-majority Senate, which is expected to throw the case out. While zero Republicans voted in favor of the articles, two Democrats voted against the first article and three against the second.

🚨 The only BIPARTISAN vote today was AGAINST—not for—impeachment.Every single Republican & some Dems voted against this sham impeachment of @realDonaldTrump.For the first time in history, the impeachment of a President was completely partisan. What an embarrassment for Dems! — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 19, 2019

Trump noted the difference as he fired back at Democrats from a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan.

“We did not lose one Republican vote and three Democrats voted for us,” he said. “The Republican Party has never been so affronted but they have never been so united as they are right now.”

“Think of it, three Democrats went over to our side, no Republicans – it’s unheard of.”



Taking aim at the impeachment saga itself, Trump did not mince words, calling it “illegal, unconstitutional and partisan,” and predicting it would spell the end of the Democratic Party since Democrats “have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame.”

“The do-nothing Democrats are declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter. This lawless partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democratic Party”

Taking to his favorite communication medium, Twitter, Trump posted an ominous-looking photo of himself along with the caption: “In reality there’re not after me, they are after you. I’m just in the way” – apparently referring to the Washington “swamp” and its quest to undermine the result of the 2016 election.

In a separate statement, the White House echoed Trump’s sentiment, noting that he is “confident” the Senate would clear him of all accusations and “restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings.”

While it is widely anticipated that the Senate will opt to hold a vote to dismiss the articles right away, bypassing another lengthy impeachment debate entirely, the final decision is up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is set to announce how the president’s trial will proceed on Thursday morning.

