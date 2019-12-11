Indian parliament passes citizenship bill for non-Muslims

India’s MPs have approved a bill which fast-tracks the citizenship process for the country’s non-Muslim minorities. Opposition has slammed the legislation, while the government says the bill is aimed at people's protection.

Once signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Citizenship Amendment Bill will apply to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who arrived from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh before 2015. The legislation was passed by India’s lower house on Monday before being approved by the parliament on Wednesday, 125 votes to 105.

Protests continue against the bill, which some say is prejudiced against Muslims and others accuse of undermining India’s secular constitution. A number of opposition MPs have also questioned why the bill excludes Tamil Hindus who fled to India from neighboring Sri Lanka during its violent civil war.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tore up a copy of the bill during Monday’s heated debate on the proposal, describing it as “worse than Hitler’s laws and a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless.”

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah has countered, saying the law aims to protect persecuted people from countries where Muslims are in the majority, adding that the bill is not directed against Muslims and they “have no reason to fear.”

Around 20 people have been injured in a series of ongoing protests against the bill in northeastern Indian states. The protesters say they’re worried that illegal migrants will move into the region, diluting the indigenous culture and political landscape.

Overseas, the state-run US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called on the US government to introduce sanctions against Indian officials if the bill becomes law, saying its exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs hit back, saying the USCIRF's criticism is “neither accurate nor warranted.”

