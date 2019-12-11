 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Indian parliament passes citizenship bill for non-Muslims

11 Dec, 2019 16:33
Get short URL
Indian parliament passes citizenship bill for non-Muslims
File photo © REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
India’s MPs have approved a bill which fast-tracks the citizenship process for the country’s non-Muslim minorities. Opposition has slammed the legislation, while the government says the bill is aimed at people's protection.

Once signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind, the Citizenship Amendment Bill will apply to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis who arrived from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh before 2015. The legislation was passed by India’s lower house on Monday before being approved by the parliament on Wednesday, 125 votes to 105. 

Protests continue against the bill, which some say is prejudiced against Muslims and others accuse of undermining India’s secular constitution. A number of opposition MPs have also questioned why the bill excludes Tamil Hindus who fled to India from neighboring Sri Lanka during its violent civil war. 

Also on rt.com ‘Guided by prejudices & biases’: India hits back at US after it threatened sanctions over citizenship bill

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi tore up a copy of the bill during Monday’s heated debate on the proposal, describing it as “worse than Hitler’s laws and a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless.” 

Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah has countered, saying the law aims to protect persecuted people from countries where Muslims are in the majority, adding that the bill is not directed against Muslims and they “have no reason to fear.”

Around 20 people have been injured in a series of ongoing protests against the bill in northeastern Indian states. The protesters say they’re worried that illegal migrants will move into the region, diluting the indigenous culture and political landscape. 

Overseas, the state-run US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called on the US government to introduce sanctions against Indian officials if the bill becomes law, saying its exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs hit back, saying the USCIRF's criticism is “neither accurate nor warranted.” 

Also on rt.com US knows best? Washington threatens India with sanctions over citizenship bill for persecuted religious minorities

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies