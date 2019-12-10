‘Guided by prejudices & biases’: India hits back at US after it threatened sanctions over citizenship bill

New Delhi slammed the US state-run religious freedom watchdog after it claimed that India’s new citizenship bill is discriminatory towards the country’s Muslims and threatened India with sanctions.

The criticism of the citizenship bill by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is “neither accurate nor warranted,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The position articulated by USCIRF is not surprising given its past record. It is, however, regrettable that the body has chosen to be guided only by its prejudices and biases on a matter on which it clearly has little knowledge.

We regret the inaccurate and unwarranted comments made by USCIRF on #CAB. They have chosen to be guided by their prejudices and biases on a matter on which they have little knowledge and no locus standi.Read our full statement below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BLajy03MtZ — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 10, 2019

