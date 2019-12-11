Suicide bomb attack hits outside largest US base in Afghanistan, Bagram
The attack took place north of Kabul, just outside Bagram, and targeted an under-construction medical base being built for civilians, according to the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan.
An official says there were two blasts in #Bagram, which were followed by battle between gunmen and foreign forces. https://t.co/WWv8Etx2ZG— 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) December 11, 2019
There were no US or coalition casualties, Resolute Support said in a statement, however it was not immediately clear if there were any deaths or injuries among local law enforcement personnel and the civilian population.
Given the scale of devastation, a police commander of northern Parwan province, Gen. Mahfooz Walizada, said earlier that casualties were very likely. Some reports alleged there was not just one but at least two blasts – followed by a heavy gunfight.Also on rt.com Kabul blast targets UN vehicle, at least one ‘foreigner’ killed
