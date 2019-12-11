 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Suicide bomb attack hits outside largest US base in Afghanistan, Bagram

11 Dec, 2019 03:54
Suicide bomb attack hits outside largest US base in Afghanistan, Bagram
FILE PHOTO: Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers keep watch outside the Bagram Airfield entrance gate, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. ©  Reuters / Omar Sobhani
A powerful blast has ripped through a medical facility outside Bagram Air Base, the largest US military installation in Afghanistan, badly damaging multiple buildings but causing no casualties among foreign military personnel.

The attack took place north of Kabul, just outside Bagram, and targeted an under-construction medical base being built for civilians, according to the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan.

There were no US or coalition casualties, Resolute Support said in a statement, however it was not immediately clear if there were any deaths or injuries among local law enforcement personnel and the civilian population.

Given the scale of devastation, a police commander of northern Parwan province, Gen. Mahfooz Walizada, said earlier that casualties were very likely. Some reports alleged there was not just one but at least two blasts – followed by a heavy gunfight.

Also on rt.com Kabul blast targets UN vehicle, at least one ‘foreigner’ killed

