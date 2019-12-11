Suicide bomb attack hits outside largest US base in Afghanistan, Bagram

A powerful blast has ripped through a medical facility outside Bagram Air Base, the largest US military installation in Afghanistan, badly damaging multiple buildings but causing no casualties among foreign military personnel.

The attack took place north of Kabul, just outside Bagram, and targeted an under-construction medical base being built for civilians, according to the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan.

An official says there were two blasts in #Bagram, which were followed by battle between gunmen and foreign forces. https://t.co/WWv8Etx2ZG — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) December 11, 2019

There were no US or coalition casualties, Resolute Support said in a statement, however it was not immediately clear if there were any deaths or injuries among local law enforcement personnel and the civilian population.

Given the scale of devastation, a police commander of northern Parwan province, Gen. Mahfooz Walizada, said earlier that casualties were very likely. Some reports alleged there was not just one but at least two blasts – followed by a heavy gunfight.

