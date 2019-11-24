Kabul blast targets UN vehicle, at least one ‘foreigner’ killed

At least one foreign national was killed and five natives were injured after unknown assailants threw a grenade at a UN vehicle in the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the country’s Interior Ministry has said.

The incident occurred in Kabul on Sunday. The nationality of the deceased person has not been disclosed so far.

Update – The Ministry of Interior confirms that one foreign national was killed in an IED explosion in Kabul’s PD9 this evening. The blast targeted a UN vehicle, according to the ministry. pic.twitter.com/8wMXQt2tGB — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) November 24, 2019

#UPDATE - One foreign national was killed and five civilians including two staff members of the United Nations were injured after a grenade was thrown on UN vehicle in Kabul on Saturday evening, the Ministry of Interior said. pic.twitter.com/EvfpLiixOF — ahmad lodin (@ahmadlodin) November 24, 2019

Five locals, including two UN staff, were also caught in the blast, but walked away from the incident with only minor injuries. So far, no group claimed responsibility for the attack. It also remains unclear whether the assailants were apprehended or not.

In a separate incident, at least eight Afghan soldiers were killed and four others were injured early on Sunday when Taliban militants assaulted a military checkpoint. Provincial officials claimed that the attack was repelled and some 20 militants were killed. The Taliban, however, challenged the report, claiming that the attack was a success, and that they had managed to seize weaponry and ammunition from the checkpoint.

The Afghan capital – despite being heavily fortified – has always been a prime target for various militants over the recent decades of never-ending wars. However, 2019 appears to have been one of the most violent for the city. The most recent major attack occurred there last Wednesday, when at least 12 people were killed and 20 more were injured in a suicide bombing that targeted a convoy of a foreign private security company.

