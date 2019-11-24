 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kabul blast targets UN vehicle, at least one ‘foreigner’ killed

24 Nov, 2019 15:30
FILE PHOTO. Afghan security forces in Kabul. ©  Reuters / Omar Sobhani
At least one foreign national was killed and five natives were injured after unknown assailants threw a grenade at a UN vehicle in the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the country’s Interior Ministry has said.

The incident occurred in Kabul on Sunday. The nationality of the deceased person has not been disclosed so far.

Five locals, including two UN staff, were also caught in the blast, but walked away from the incident with only minor injuries. So far, no group claimed responsibility for the attack. It also remains unclear whether the assailants were apprehended or not.

In a separate incident, at least eight Afghan soldiers were killed and four others were injured early on Sunday when Taliban militants assaulted a military checkpoint. Provincial officials claimed that the attack was repelled and some 20 militants were killed. The Taliban, however, challenged the report, claiming that the attack was a success, and that they had managed to seize weaponry and ammunition from the checkpoint.

The Afghan capital – despite being heavily fortified – has always been a prime target for various militants over the recent decades of never-ending wars. However, 2019 appears to have been one of the most violent for the city. The most recent major attack occurred there last Wednesday, when at least 12 people were killed and 20 more were injured in a suicide bombing that targeted a convoy of a foreign private security company.

