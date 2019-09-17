 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Blast near US Embassy in Kabul after attack on President Ghani campaign rally

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 09:13 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 09:46
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a blast in Kabul on September 17, 2019 © REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Shortly after President Ashraf Ghani’s election rally was targeted in a bomb attack that killed at least 24, another blast rocked the heavily-guarded center of Kabul, where the US Embassy and government buildings are located.

The attack hit near the Massoud Square in Kabul, close to the US Embassy premises, TOLO reported uploading footage that purportedly showed the aftermath of the explosion. The media outlet also referred to the Interior Ministry that said the Defense Ministry building was also hit in what they called “a suicide blast.”

At least six people were killed in the Kabul blast, according to police officials cited by Reuters. So far, no group claimed responsibility for the bombing which appears to be a second high-profile attack on Afghan government in just one day.

Earlier on Tuesday, an explosive device purportedly attached to a motorbike hit a campaign rally attended by President Ashraf Ghani. He was unhurt in the powerful blast that killed 24 and injured 30 people.

