Pedalling porkies? BoJo claims CYCLING on the pavement is the ‘NAUGHTIEST’ thing he’s ever done

Boris Johnson has confessed to having occasionally used pedestrian-only areas to ride his bicycle, claiming the infraction is his gravest sin. Judging from social media reactions, basically nobody believes the prime minister.

The Tory leader, who is just days away from a critical general election, was apparently caught off guard when Sky News host Sophy Ridge asked him about the “naughtiest” thing he’s ever done. Ridge had put the same question to the prime minister in a previous exchange, and had been promised an answer at their next meeting.

Naughtiest thing Johnson’s done: cycling on pavements.Not Nazanin Zaghari-RatcliffeOr sending the UK into a spasm of hate & self-destruction for his careerOr dismissing death threats as “humbug”Or lying to the QueenOr all the other liesOr the racism pic.twitter.com/7970iHeNlu — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 8, 2019

True to form, Johnson began his rambling response by saying that he has been so busy with “trying to get Brexit done” that he hasn’t had time to properly think over the query. After a great deal of humming and hawing (he even asked his staff, who were not in the camera shot, for ideas), Johnson offered up a rather underwhelming confession.

I think I may sometimes –how can I put this?– I may, sometimes, when I was riding a bicycle every day –which I used to do– I may sometimes have not always obeyed the law about cycling on the pavement.

He stressed that he “feels bad about it” and does not support such lawlessness. He later acknowledged to Ridge that illicit cycling was in fact not the naughtiest thing he’d ever done, but simply the naughtiest thing he was prepared to admit to.

The exchange set social media on fire, with Twitter users compiling lists of all of BoJo’s alleged misdeeds.

Boris Johnson claims cycling on the pavement is the naughtiest thing he's ever done. #RidgeBut with lying to the Queen and insulting single mothers on his record, it doesn't even make the top ten.This Thursday is our chance to #StopBoris.https://t.co/Ks7dy7b9IM — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) December 8, 2019

Johnson says cycling on pavement is worst thing he’s done. Worse than:-Fabricating quote in Times-Lying about affair to Minister-Discussing assault on journalist-Endangering a mother in Iran-Calling Muslim women ‘letterboxes’-Calling black people ‘piccannies'#GetBorisOut — Ioan Marc Jones (@ioanmarcjones) December 8, 2019

He is laughing at us. He cares not a jot for who he hurts. Homeless people, hungry kids, sick people denied proper treatment, sick people forced work and dying in the process. He is ruthless and driven by his own desires. Ridge totally lacking in revealing the true charlatan. — Linda (@Lindaukc21) 8 декабря 2019 г.

In its own assessment of Johnson’s worst deeds, the Daily Mail noted that the prime minister has had a string of affairs and even admitted to cocaine use.

