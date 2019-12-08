 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pedalling porkies? BoJo claims CYCLING on the pavement is the ‘NAUGHTIEST’ thing he’s ever done

8 Dec, 2019 15:05
Pedalling porkies? BoJo claims CYCLING on the pavement is the ‘NAUGHTIEST’ thing he’s ever done
London mayor Boris Johnson poses on a bicycle after announcing Santander as the new sponsor for the London Cycle Hire, London February 27, 2015. © REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Boris Johnson has confessed to having occasionally used pedestrian-only areas to ride his bicycle, claiming the infraction is his gravest sin. Judging from social media reactions, basically nobody believes the prime minister.

The Tory leader, who is just days away from a critical general election, was apparently caught off guard when Sky News host Sophy Ridge asked him about the “naughtiest” thing he’s ever done. Ridge had put the same question to the prime minister in a previous exchange, and had been promised an answer at their next meeting.

True to form, Johnson began his rambling response by saying that he has been so busy with “trying to get Brexit done” that he hasn’t had time to properly think over the query. After a great deal of humming and hawing (he even asked his staff, who were not in the camera shot, for ideas), Johnson offered up a rather underwhelming confession.

I think I may sometimes –how can I put this?– I may, sometimes, when I was riding a bicycle every day –which I used to do– I may sometimes have not always obeyed the law about cycling on the pavement.

He stressed that he “feels bad about it” and does not support such lawlessness. He later acknowledged to Ridge that illicit cycling was in fact not the naughtiest thing he’d ever done, but simply the naughtiest thing he was prepared to admit to.

The exchange set social media on fire, with Twitter users compiling lists of all of BoJo’s alleged misdeeds.

In its own assessment of Johnson’s worst deeds, the Daily Mail noted that the prime minister has had a string of affairs and even admitted to cocaine use.

