Hong Kong police retrieve PISTOL & 100+ live rounds for 1st time aimed at 'creating chaos'

In what appears to be the first firearm seizure linked to massive rallies, police in the former British colony have found a semi-automatic pistol and live ammunition – along with knives and even a Japanese sword.

Hong Kong police have carried out raids early on Sunday, as the city braces for another wave of protests against the local and Beijing government. In wake of the searches, officers found an Austrian-made Glock pistol and four magazines, three of which were loaded with a total of 105 live rounds.

Glock is particularly valued by police and security forces worldwide for its simplicity, versatility and firepower. Its customized versions are also one of the best-selling firearms on the civilian market.

You still call it “peaceful protest”? #HongKong police just found and seize a large quantity of weapon and explosives including pistol with over 100 live bullets ahead of Sunday protest. Police intelligence says rioters planned to use them attack police officers, create chaos. pic.twitter.com/UC6WjSxjsS — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) December 8, 2019

Police have also put on display an array of narrow-bladed knives and a distinctive Japanese katana sword. Nine extendable batons and bottles of pepper spray were showcased as well.

Commenting on the discovery, senior superintendent Lee Kwai-Wa said there was a group of rioters that “planned to use the weapons to incite chaos during the march later today and impugn the police.”

#HongKong police said on Sunday they seized a semi-automatic pistol, over 100 bullets and other weapons, and have arrested 11 people during overnight raids ahead of a major protest. It's the first time a #gun has been seized during the ongoing protests. https://t.co/jnbOeUaZyqpic.twitter.com/GkvEa5GZpT — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) December 8, 2019

The raids were carried out due to a tip-off leading to protesters who hurled petrol bombs at a police station earlier in October. These bombs become a weapon of choice used during recent street battles.

In late November, forensic teams have discovered thousands of Molotov cocktails, gas canisters and bottles full of chemicals at the Polytechnic University. The campus has been turned into a hideout by masked rioters that targeted riot police outside the university premises.

