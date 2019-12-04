Trudeau tries to play down ‘hot mic’ Trump comments at NATO summit as surprise over G7 setting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attempted to downplay an emerging spat over a ‘hot mic’ moment in which he appeared to mock US President Donald Trump while speaking to other NATO leaders.

Trudeau said his “jaws dropped” comment was in relation to Trump’s announcement that the next G7 summit would be held at Camp David. He maintained that the US and Canada have strong ties and that he and Trump have a “good and constructive” relationship.

He added that “We were all surprised and pleased to learn that the next G7 summit would be held in Camp David.”

The Canadian leader did not confirm whether he apologized for his offhand remarks about Trump, who has cancelled his final press conference of the ongoing NATO summit, and referring to Trudeau as “two-faced.”

When asked about the video from Buckingham Palace in which he appeared to be laughing at the US president, Trudeau deflected, saying that “we should endeavour to keep the focus on positive news from the summit.”

Trudeau added that the US has legitimate concerns about Canada’s defense spending and that his government is working to increase it.

