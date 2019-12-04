German Foreign Ministry says it has declared two employees of Russia's embassy in Berlin as personae non gratae

Germany said it is expelling two Russian diplomats for not sufficiently cooperating with a probe into the high-profile assassination of a Chechen expat, with Georgian citizenship, in Berlin.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae for not sufficiently participating in the investigation, despite “repeated requests,” into the murder of Tornike K., who was gunned down in Berlin’s Tiergarten Park in August.

The ministry stressed that assistance from Moscow is crucial because the Prosecutor General’s Office believes there are “serious signs” that the assassination may have been ordered by authorities in Russia or Russia’s Chechen Republic.

