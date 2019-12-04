 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Germany’s decision to expel 2 Russian diplomats is unfriendly move, response will follow – Moscow
German Foreign Ministry says it has declared two employees of Russia's embassy in Berlin as personae non gratae

4 Dec, 2019 11:25
Police officers investigate a crime scene in Berlin, Germany, August 23, 2019, after a cyclist shot at a man in the Moabit district. © Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
Germany said it is expelling two Russian diplomats for not sufficiently cooperating with a probe into the high-profile assassination of a Chechen expat, with Georgian citizenship, in Berlin.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry declared two Russian diplomats personae non gratae for not sufficiently participating in the investigation, despite “repeated requests,” into the murder of Tornike K., who was gunned down in Berlin’s Tiergarten Park in August.

The ministry stressed that assistance from Moscow is crucial because the Prosecutor General’s Office believes there are “serious signs” that the assassination may have been ordered by authorities in Russia or Russia’s Chechen Republic.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

