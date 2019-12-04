Germany’s decision to expel 2 Russian diplomats is unfriendly move, response will follow – Moscow

The expulsion of Russian diplomats by Germany is an unfriendly and unjustified move, the Russian foreign ministry believes. It promised to respond in kind.

The German government earlier announced it ordered two employees of the Russian embassy in Berlin to leave the country. It said it was meant to show that Berlin was unhappy with Moscow’s response to a German investigation into a high-profile killing of a Georgian man, which happened on its soil in August. Berlin said Russia was not doing enough to help the probe.

Responding to the news on Wednesday, the Russian foreign ministry said it considered the German move “unjustified and unfriendly” and that is demonstrated an unacceptable “politicized approach to the investigation”.

“We are forced to implement an array of retaliatory measures,” the ministry said.

