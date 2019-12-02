Indian MP calls for PUBLIC LYNCHING of accused Hyderabad rapists amid outpouring of national grief and rage

Indian MP and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan called for the public lynching of the accused rapists in the horrific Hyderabad case, which has swept the country and led to outbreaks of violence and protest.

Four men confessed to tampering with 27-year-old vet Priyanaka Reddy’s bike before pretending to offer assistance, only to attack, gang rape and then strangle her to death before taking her body 25km away and burning it under a bridge.

I think these people need to be shamed in front of the entire country. People who have not done their jobs properly. These kind of people (the accused) should be brought out in public and lynched.

Speaking at India’s upper house of parliament, the Rajya Sabha, MPJaya Bachchan added: “I think the people now want the government to give a proper answer and a very definite answer. What has happened? How they have tackled it and how far justice has been done to these people?”

Bachchan also discussed another rape the day before the Reddy case, and questioned why police have repeatedly failed to protect citizens in this area. Three policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty as a result of the appalling incident.

Meanwhile, MP Vijila Sathyananth said that “the country is not safe for children and women,” and called for a fast-track court to be set up to deal with such cases, explaining that “justice delayed is justice denied.”

