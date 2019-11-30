Suicide or serial crime? SECOND woman found BURNT ALIVE in Indian town where harrowing rape & murder of Priyanka Reddy occurred

The burnt body of an Indian woman has been found on the outskirts of Hyderabad, not far from the place where veterinarian Priyanka Reddy was kidnapped, brutally raped and murdered by a gang of locals earlier this week.

As India recovers from the shock caused by the blood-chilling murder of the 27-year-old vet in Shamshabad, more grueling news has come from the very same town.

On Saturday morning, locals walking past the Ayyappa temple in a Hyderabad suburb spotted flames in the vicinity and approached them. To their horror, it turned out to be a woman’s body on fire. Their attempts to save her life were unsuccessful as the blaze was too intense.

Ambulances and police, now busy inquiring into the Reddy rape and murder case, swiftly responded to the call, but the woman succumbed to her injuries before they arrived.

Officials said that a matchbox and a half-burnt plastic canister were recovered at the site which smelled of kerosene, local media reported. They believe this was a suicide by self-immolation – but the woman’s body will be scrutinized for possible signs of murder or sexual abuse.

Raising suspicion is the fact that the Ayyappa temple lies roughly five miles from the location in Shamshabad where Reddy’s charred body was found on Thursday after a frantic search by her family and local police.

Hyderabad police have arrested four men, among them a prime suspect – a truck driver called Mohammed Pasha. The four are accused of forcibly taking the woman to a desolate place, raping her and then burning her corpse to such a degree that her family could only identify her remains by a locket she wore around her neck.

Reddy’s death sent shockwaves through Indian society, stirring up a social media campaign demanding harsh penalties for the accused. The victim’s relatives demanded the culprits be burnt or hanged to death, with many netizens supporting such punishment.

Also on rt.com ‘I’m so scared!’ India shocked by brutal rape & murder of young vet, touched by her last words

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!