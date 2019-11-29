 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

#RIPPriyankaReddy: Indians share grief & outrage, exchange safety tips after horrific murder of young woman

29 Nov, 2019 05:21
Get short URL
#RIPPriyankaReddy: Indians share grief & outrage, exchange safety tips after horrific murder of young woman
Priyanka Reddy, a 26-year-old veterinary doctor murdered on the outskirts of Hyderabad, India. ©  Twitter
An outpouring of heartache and anger has swept social media following the brutal rape and murder of a young Indian veterinarian, whose badly burned remains were abandoned along a roadside.

The grisly killing of Priyanka Reddy, 26, on the outskirts of Hyderabad has prompted a wave of support from netizens, who offered condolences and safety tips, and voiced shock and fury over the monstrous crime.

A local man came across Reddy’s charred remains on Thursday morning, soon after which the young woman was identified by family members by jewelry she was wearing at the time of her death.

Some directed anger at national and local authorities, demanding they take action to stop such a thing from happening again.

Also on rt.com ‘I’m so scared!’ India shocked by brutal rape & murder of young vet, touched by her last words

“Is this why we educate and feed our children so that they become someone's prey?? If these things are not sorted out immediately, then each of you leaders will have blood on your hands,” one commenter said.

In addition to heavy-hearted sentiments, Twitter users also put forward words of advice for those traveling alone, much of it aimed at women.

“Also click pictures of people around you when in unsafe place and send to [WhatsApp family] group,” another user suggested.

In the hope of preventing similar tragedies in future, the local police appealed to the public to always “seek assistance” when in distress.

An investigation has been launched into Reddy’s murder, with police dispatching 10 different teams of officers to search for the perpetrator. However, it is unclear whether any suspects have been identified.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies