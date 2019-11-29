RIPPriyankaReddy: Indians share grief & outrage, exchange safety tips after horrific murder of young woman

An outpouring of heartache and anger has swept social media following the brutal rape and murder of a young Indian veterinarian, whose badly burned remains were abandoned along a roadside.

The grisly killing of Priyanka Reddy, 26, on the outskirts of Hyderabad has prompted a wave of support from netizens, who offered condolences and safety tips, and voiced shock and fury over the monstrous crime.

Outraged and deeply anguished by the murder of #Priyankareddy I am confident that @TelanganaDGP & the police will catch the animals who committed this heinous crime & deliver justice at the earliest. I’ll personally monitor the case too. Anyone in distress, please dial 100 🙏 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 29, 2019

A local man came across Reddy’s charred remains on Thursday morning, soon after which the young woman was identified by family members by jewelry she was wearing at the time of her death.

I'm in shock. I find myself unable to physically get words out or form coherent sentences- it feels as though someone's wielding a wrench on my heart. The reality of women's safety in the country today has snatched another angel away from us. Rest easy, love. #RIPPriyankaReddy — Nausheen (@voidsandvices) November 28, 2019

Some directed anger at national and local authorities, demanding they take action to stop such a thing from happening again.

“Is this why we educate and feed our children so that they become someone's prey?? If these things are not sorted out immediately, then each of you leaders will have blood on your hands,” one commenter said.

In addition to heavy-hearted sentiments, Twitter users also put forward words of advice for those traveling alone, much of it aimed at women.

For Android users .Use google maps to share your live location for your family by adding them in Location sharing.Don’t feel it will effect your privacy, you are sharing it with your fan who are waiting for you at home. Please Stay safe 😒#RIPPriyankaReddypic.twitter.com/upGpUgakrQ — THOTA™️ (@thota_J) November 28, 2019

Girls, if ever you find yourself in distress, dial the free national emergency number 112.It's free. No mobile balance is required.Try it out now. It can be dialed even from locked screen. Occasionally keep trying it just not to forget. Share it with others. — Bhakt Reddy 🇮🇳 (@NeoSanyasi) November 28, 2019

“Also click pictures of people around you when in unsafe place and send to [WhatsApp family] group,” another user suggested.

It is useless. Girls should carry pepper spray and stun gun. — Vivek Saurabh (@Vivek_Saurabh_) November 29, 2019

In the hope of preventing similar tragedies in future, the local police appealed to the public to always “seek assistance” when in distress.

Women please be safe during night time and odd hours. Don't believe Strangers #RIPPriyankaReddypic.twitter.com/j2Q6dMxBGR — Pradeep yadav joga (@pradeep_joga) November 28, 2019

An investigation has been launched into Reddy’s murder, with police dispatching 10 different teams of officers to search for the perpetrator. However, it is unclear whether any suspects have been identified.

